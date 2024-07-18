US must reject political violence, says VP Kamala Harris

Milwaukee (US), Jul 18 (PTI) US Vice President Kamala Harris has called for rejecting political violence and said that the country must also "embrace" a "robust discussion" about what is at stake in the upcoming presidential election.

Americans will go to the polls to elect their next president in November.

"The hallmark of American democracy, the hallmark of any democracy is a strong competition of ideas, policies, and a vision for the future. Just as we must reject political violence, we must also embrace a robust discussion about what is at stake in this election,” Harris said at an event in Michigan on Wednesday.

Harris strongly condemned the recent assassination attempt on former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“As we all know, it was a heinous, horrible, and cowardly act. My husband, Doug (Emhoff), and I are thankful he was not seriously injured. That day, as soon as we saw what was happening, we said a prayer for his well-being. And our thoughts immediately turned to Melania (Trump), who we have met, and their family,” she said.

The bottom line, Harris said, is that no one should have to fear for the safety of a loved one because they serve in public office. She also thanked the United States Secret Service, the first responders, and local authorities.

"The United States of America, I believe, is the greatest democracy the world has ever known. But in the aftermath of this weekend's shootings one of the questions we now confront is about the way we should engage with one another in this campaign," she said.

Harris underlined that on Sunday evening, President Joe Biden issued a call for unity.

"There must be unity around the idea that while our nation's history has been scarred by political violence, violence is never acceptable. There can be no equivocation about that,” she said amidst applause.

Harris said the surest way to reaffirm the strength of the democracy is by engaging in a vigorous and civil exchange of ideas. PTI LKJ SCY SCY