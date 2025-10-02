US naval research vessel anchors in Maldives

Male, Oct 2 (PTI) A US research naval vessel has anchored near Male in the Maldives, according to a media report.

Operated by the Pacific Survey Group, which maintains business ties with the US, the vessel reached the archipelagic nation on Tuesday, according to the Adhadhu news portal.

The Ocean Titan is used by the company for research purposes.

It was launched in 1989 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and acquired by the Pacific Survey Group in 2015.

The US government used it for marine and meteorological research, and for missions to repair buoys and submarine equipment, according to the report. PTI GRS GRS GRS