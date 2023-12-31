US Navy destroys 4 Houthi vessels in Red Sea, safeguarding international shipping lanes

New Delhi: The US Navy intervened in the Red Sea to neutralize four Houthi-controlled vessels targeting the Maersk Hangzhou, a Singapore-registered container ship.

The incident, which occurred dangerously close to the commercial vessel, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict.

Armed Houthi boats, originating from Yemen, aggressively approached the Maersk Hangzhou, engaging with firearms and attempting a boarding manoeuvre just 20 meters away.

This hostile act triggered an immediate response from the US Navy. Helicopters from the USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely, stationed nearby, faced hostile fire as they attempted to de-escalate the situation verbally.

The US Navy's intervention destroyed three Houthi vessels, with the loss of their crews, while the fourth boat fled the scene.

This recent attack is part of a series of aggressive manoeuvres by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, aimed at international shipping routes since November, reportedly in retaliation against Israel for the Gaza conflict.

Despite the tense situation, the Maersk Hangzhou, operated by a Danish firm, remained unscathed, even though this was the second attack it faced within 24 hours.

The US Central Command (Centcom) has identified this as the twenty-third illicit Houthi action against international shipping since November 19th, highlighting the escalating maritime tensions in the region.

This includes the US Navy's interception of inbound missiles during a previous assault, underscoring the heightened risk to maritime safety.

Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported another incident in the Red Sea involving a non-damaging explosion near a different vessel.

In response to these threats, many shipping companies, including Maersk, are rerouting their vessels to avoid the Red Sea, choosing longer routes around Africa instead.

In response to the heightened tensions and to ensure maritime safety, the US has launched Operation Prosperity Guardian. However, the persistent attacks have led Maersk to temporarily suspend its Red Sea operations.

The ongoing conflict threatens significant disruptions to global trade and energy supply routes, with experts warning of potential impacts on international market prices.

The conflict's reach extends to India, with recent attacks on Indian vessels in the region. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the suspected drone attacks on the Merchant Vessel Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea and the 'MV Sai Baba' in the Red Sea, highlighted India's growing economic and strategic prominence as a catalyst for such hostile acts. The government has vowed to enhance naval surveillance and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The ripple effects of the tensions in West Asia, including strained Iran-Saudi relations and Houthi disruptions in the Red Sea, are already impacting Indian commerce.

Exporters in India are preparing for a potential 25% surge in freight rates and higher insurance premiums, signalling a concerning trend for global trade stability amidst ongoing regional conflicts.