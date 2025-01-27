US pauses Colombia tariffs after it agrees to accept illegal migrants

Washington: The US has paused sanctions and tariffs on Colombia after it agreed to accept all the terms of President Donald Trump, including accepting flights of deported migrants from America, the White House said.

The announcement comes after Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro threatened increased retaliatory tariffs after Petro turned away two US military aircraft full of detained Colombian migrants.

But the White House late Sunday night said Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms.

"The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on US military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” White House Press Secretary Karolina Leavitte said.

Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Power Act) tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honour this agreement, she said.

The visa sanctions issued by the State Department, and enhanced inspections from Customs and Border Protection, will remain in effect until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned, she said.

Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again, she said.

"President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation's sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States," Leavitte said.

Earlier in the day, Colombian President Petro denied entry to US military planes carrying Columbian migrants.

“The US cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals. I deny the entry of American planes carrying Colombian migrants into our territory,” Petro said on X, a move that angered Trump.

“I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia. This order was given by Colombia’s Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people,” an outraged Trump said on Truth Social, a media platform owned by him.

Petro’s denial of these flights has jeopardised the National Security and Public Safety of the United States, Trump said.

The US President directed his administration to immediately take urgent and decisive retaliatory measures.

He ordered visa restrictions and 25 per cent tariffs on all Colombian incoming goods, which would be raised to 50 per cent in one week.

“Visa Sanctions on all Party Members, Family Members, and Supporters of the Colombian Government. Enhanced Customs and Border Protection Inspections of all Colombian Nationals and Cargo on national security grounds. IEEPA Treasury, Banking and Financial Sanctions to be fully imposed,” Trump said.

“These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!” Trump said.

The Colombian Government immediately responded by saying that it is sending a presidential plane for the dignified return of its people from the United States.

In a statement the Office of Colombian President Gustavo Petro said it has arranged for the presidential plane to facilitate the “dignified return of Colombian nationals who were to arrive in the country today in the morning hours, coming in from deportation flights.”

“This measure is in response to the government’s commitment to guarantee dignified conditions. In no way have Colombians, as patriots and subjects of rights, been or will be banished from Colombian territory,” it said.

However, Petro soon retaliated by announcing a 25 per cent import tariff on American products. “American products whose price will rise within the national economy must be replaced by national production, and the government will help in this regard,” Petro announced on X.