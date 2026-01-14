US pauses visa processing for individuals from about 75 countries

New York/Washington, Jan 14 (PTI) The Trump administration has paused visa processing for individuals from about 75 countries, as part of efforts to crack down on immigrants who can become a public charge.

"The freeze will remain active until the US can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people," the State Department said in a post on X on Wednesday.

The pause impacts dozens of countries – including Somalia, Haiti, Iran, and Eritrea – whose immigrants often become public charges on the United States upon arrival.

"We are working to ensure the generosity of the American people will no longer be abused. The Trump Administration will always put America First," it added.

A State Department memo, seen by Fox News Digital, directs consular officers to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses screening and vetting procedures. PTI YAS ZH ZH