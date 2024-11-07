US President Biden assures peaceful transfer of power in January

Washington, Nov 7 (PTI) US President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to ensure a peaceful and orderly transfer of power to President-elect Donald Trump in January and appealed to the people to accept the election results for the White House.

Biden made the comments during an address to the nation, a day after Trump, 78, won the presidential elections.

"I assured President-elect Trump of a peaceful and orderly transition of power," Biden said.

"You can't love your neighbour only when you agree. Something I think you can do no matter who you voted for is see each other not as adversaries but as fellow Americans," he said.

Biden's remarks are seen as an attempt to heal a country that appeared divided into two groups after the results were out for the bitterly contested presidential election. "Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable," he said. PTI MPB GRS GRS