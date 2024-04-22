US president Joe Biden greets Jain community on occasion of Mahavir Jayanti

Washington, Apr 22 (PTI) US President Joe Biden has greeted people of Jain faith on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth of Mahavira, the founder of Jainism.

“Jill and I wish a joyous Mahavir Jayanti to people of the Jain faith,” Biden said in a post of X.

“Today, let us continue to recognise the values Mahavir Swami embodied and celebrate by spreading love, joy, and harmony,” Biden said.

Biden is the first US President to send official greetings on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

This year Mahavira Jayanti was on April 21, 2024. PTI LKJ AMS