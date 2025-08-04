US pursuing 'neocolonial' policy to maintain hegemony: Russia

Moscow, Aug 4 (PTI) Russia on Monday accused the US administration of pursuing a "neocolonial" policy against Global South nations to maintain Washington’s hegemony, and expressed its willingness to boost cooperation with these countries to form a "truly multilateral" and equal world order.

The comments by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova came days after US President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping new tariffs on dozens of countries.

Calling sanctions and restrictions a "regrettable reality" of today's historical stage that affects the entire world, Zakharova said that the US cannot come to terms with the "loss of hegemony in the emerging world order." She accused Washington of continuing to "pursue a neocolonial policy in an attempt to maintain its position, using politicised levers of economic pressure against those who refuse to follow in its wake in the international arena." Commenting on Trump’s tariff policy against Russia’s partners in the Global South, Zakharova called it a "direct encroachment" on the national sovereignty of nations and an "attempt to interfere in their internal affairs".

Russia believes that no tariff wars and sanctions can do anything with the natural course of history, she said.

We have a huge number of partners, like-minded people, and allies who share this approach among the countries of the Global South and, first and foremost, BRICS, she said. Zakharova was referring to the bloc originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

"We are ready to increase cooperation with them in order to counter illegal unilateral sanctions and form a truly multilateral, fair and equal world order," she said.

Zakharova added that the US policy is fraught with a slowdown in economic growth, damage to supply chains, and fragmentation of the global economy.

"Contrary to the basic provisions in the area of free trade, which the Western countries themselves once promoted, there is politically motivated protectionism and voluntaristic build-up of tariff barriers," she added.