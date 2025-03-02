US records first measles death in decade as outbreak spreads

Houston, Mar 2 (PTI) The United States has recorded its first measles-related death in over a decade, as a growing number of cases sweeps across the country, with Texas emerging as the epicentre of the outbreak, officials said.

The highly contagious virus has infected individuals in at least nine states, sending several to hospitals.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Saturday confirmed 146 measles cases as of February 28.

A school-aged child in west Texas, who was unvaccinated, succumbed to the highly contagious but preventable respiratory disease on Wednesday, marking the first measles-related death in the US in over a decade.

The outbreak in Texas has spread to neighbouring New Mexico, the officials said.

Dr Peter Hotez, a pediatrician and virologist at Baylor College of Medicine, warned that the outbreak is a direct consequence of declining vaccination rates.

“When vaccination coverage drops below 90%, measles can spread like wildfire. One infected person can transmit the virus to up to 18 others,” he said.

Measles, often underestimated as a mild childhood illness, can result in severe complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death — particularly among children under five years. The virus spreads easily through airborne particles and can linger in the air for hours after an infected person has left an area.

Despite the availability of the highly effective MMR vaccine, which has virtually eliminated measles in the US since the early 2000s, vaccine hesitancy and exemptions are on the rise. In Texas, of the 146 confirmed cases, only five were vaccinated — underscoring the vulnerability of unprotected individuals.

As the outbreak intensifies, health officials are urging parents to ensure their children receive the MMR vaccine to curb further spread. Experts emphasise that maintaining high vaccination rates is critical to protecting public health and preventing future outbreaks.