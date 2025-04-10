US-Russian dual national Ksenia Karelina is released in prisoner swap deal

Moscow: A US-Russian dual national jailed in Russia on treason charges was freed Thursday in a prisoner exchange with Washington, the woman's lawyer and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Ksenia Karelina, also identified in the media as Ksenia Khavana, is “on a plane back home to the United States,” Rubio said in a post on X.

American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States.



She was wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year and President Trump secured her release. @POTUS will continue to work for the release of ALL Americans. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 10, 2025

She was arrested in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg in February 2024 and convicted of treason later that year on charges stemming from a donation of about $52 to a charity aiding Ukraine.

The US authorities have called the case against her “absolutely ludicrous.” (AP)