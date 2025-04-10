US-Russian dual national Ksenia Karelina is released in prisoner swap deal

Moscow: A US-Russian dual national jailed in Russia on treason charges was freed Thursday in a prisoner exchange with Washington, the woman's lawyer and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
Ksenia Karelina, also identified in the media as Ksenia Khavana, is “on a plane back home to the United States,” Rubio said in a post on X.
American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States.— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 10, 2025
She was wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year and President Trump secured her release. @POTUS will continue to work for the release of ALL Americans.
She was arrested in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg in February 2024 and convicted of treason later that year on charges stemming from a donation of about $52 to a charity aiding Ukraine.
The US authorities have called the case against her “absolutely ludicrous.” (AP)