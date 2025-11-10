US says ‘closely monitoring situation’ after blast in Delhi kills at least 8 people

New York/Washington, Nov 10 (PTI) The United States on Monday said it is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to provide consular assistance in the wake of the deadly bomb blast near Red Fort in New Delhi that has killed at least eight people and injured many more.

A State Department spokesperson told PTI that “we are aware of the explosion near Red Fort in Delhi. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide consular assistance.” A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away. PTI YAS RD RD