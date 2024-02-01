US says it wants to see “free and fair elections” in Pakistan

Washington, Feb 1 (PTI) A week before general elections in Pakistan, the US has said it wants to see “free and fair elections” in the country and that it strongly condemns any violence that undermines the electoral process.

Matthew Miller, spokesperson of the US State Department was asked a question about pre-poll violence and the Pakistan government not allowing former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party to hold peaceful election rallies and instead arresting them.

“It looks like no more freedom of speech just for one party. No further —,” the questioner said just this when Miller cut in, refusing to comment on this specific question because he hadn’t seen it and said, “But I will say, as we have long said, we want to see free and fair elections take place in Pakistan.” Incarcerated Imran Khan and his party colleagues have been facing numerous hurdles in Pakistan ahead of the general elections on February 8. His party’s election symbol, the iconic cricket bat has been snatched away; Khan himself and his senior colleague Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been sentenced to imprisonment in multiple cases and their nomination papers rejected too.

On Wednesday, Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was also sentenced in a corruption case along with the former prime minister.

Referring to a bomb blast in Pakistan at one of the PTI election rallies, the questioner sought Miller’s comments on that, when the US official referred to the department's comment on the issue earlier in the day when the assistant secretary issued a tweet on it. “We, as we did in that comment earlier today, extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by the attack on the PTI party rally in Pakistan,” Miller said.

The post on X that Miller referred to was by the US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA), which said: "The US strongly condemns the attack on PTI party rally in Sibi killing 10 people, which undermines the electoral process. Pakistani people have the right to choose their leader without fear for the country's stability and prosperity. Our deepest sympathies to those affected." Miller further said, "We believe in the resilience of the Pakistani people and their ability to recover. This attack is one of many we have seen in the last month against multiple parties across Pakistan. The election commission itself has come under attack in several places." Reiterating that the US strongly condemns any violence that undermines the electoral process, Miller said, "The Pakistani people have the right to choose their leader without fear or – of reprisal or violence, and we remain committed to working with Pakistan to address the shared threat posed by terrorist groups throughout the region. And we support the Pakistani Government's efforts to combat terrorism." PTI's leader Rehan Zaib Khan, who was contesting the February 8 elections from Bajaur constituency, was shot dead while three of his supporters were injured after unknown gunmen indiscriminately fired at his poll campaign rally on Wednesday in Pakistan's restive north-western region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.