US says looking forward to timely, complete results that reflect the will of Pakistani people

Washington, Feb 9 (PTI) The US is looking forward to timely, complete results that reflect the will of the Pakistani people, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday, amidst allegations of vote rigging in the general elections held on Thursday.

According to the latest Election Commission of Pakistan data, results of 224 constituencies out of 265 were declared. Independent candidates (mostly supported by jailed ex-premier Imran Khan's party) bagged 92 seats while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz got 63 and Pakistan Peoples Party 50. Smaller parties secured 19 seats.

"We now look forward to timely, complete results that reflect the will of the Pakistani people," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The US is prepared to work with the next Pakistani government, regardless of political party, to advance our shared interests," he said, adding that the US looks forward to bolstering its partnership by supporting Pakistan's economy through trade and investment.

Millions of Pakistanis, he said, made their voices heard by voting in the elections on February 8.

"We commend Pakistani poll workers, civil society, journalists and election observers for their work to protect and uphold Pakistan's democratic and electoral institutions. We now look forward to timely, complete results that reflect the will of the Pakistani people,” Miller said.

The US joins credible international and local election observers in their assessment that these elections included undue restrictions on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, he said.

The US condemns electoral violence, restrictions on the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including attacks on media workers, and restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunication services, he said and expressed concern about allegations of interference in the electoral process.

"Claims of interference or fraud should be fully investigated,” Miller said.

The United States, he said, will continue to support Pakistan strengthening its democratic institutions, engage through the US-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework, broaden people-to-people ties, and promote human rights including freedom of expression.

“We are also committed to strengthening our security cooperation and creating an environment of safety and security that affords the Pakistani people the peace, democracy, and progress they deserve,” Miller said. PTI LKJ ZH ZH