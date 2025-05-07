Rubio speaks to NSAs of India, Pakistan; urges both to keep lines of communication open

New York: Hours after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged the National Security Advisors of both countries to keep lines of communication open and avoid escalation, his office said on Wednesday.

“Earlier this afternoon, @SecRubio spoke to the national security advisors from India and Pakistan. He urged both to keep lines of communication open and avoid escalation,” the State Department said on a post X.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke with Rubio “shortly after the strikes” and briefed him on the actions taken, the Indian Embassy in Washington said.

Rubio also spoke with Pakistani National Security Advisor Asim Malik.

Rubio said he is monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely and hopes this “ends quickly”.

"I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution," Rubio said in a post on X.

In a first reaction to the strikes launched by India against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, US President Donald Trump had said that India and Pakistan have been fighting for a long time and people knew “something was going to happen”.

When asked if he had any message for the countries, he said, “No, I just hope it ends very quickly.” A press release from the Embassy of India, Washington DC said that India’s actions have been focused and precise.

“They were measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted." It said that “shortly after the strikes,” NSA Doval spoke with the US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and “briefed him on the actions taken.” In Islamabad, Geo News reported that Pakistan has informed the UNSC about the evolving situation between Pakistan and India, following the overnight military escalations across the border.

Also, Pakistan's Foreign Office said that Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan called Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and expressed concern over the deteriorating regional security situation.