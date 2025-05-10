'Can offer constructive talks': US Secretary of State speaks with EAM Jaishankar, Pakistani FM

New York: The US has said both India and Pakistan need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation, proposing “support” in facilitating “productive discussions” to avert future disputes.

US Secretary of State Marco spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement early Saturday.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly following India's Operation Sindoor on early Wednesday and Pakistan's subsequent unsuccessful attempt to attack 15 Indian cities.

In his call with Jaishankar, Rubio “emphasised that both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation.”

Rubio “further proposed US support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes.”

In the conversation with Dar, Rubio “reiterated that both parties must find ways to de-escalate the current situation and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation.”

Rubio also offered “US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts.”

Earlier, Rubio had spoken with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir and he “offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts.” Rubio had previously spoken with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On Friday, the White House said US President Donald Trump wants to see the conflict between India and Pakistan de-escalate “as quickly as possible.”

“The President has expressed he wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible. He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

“This is something that the Secretary of State and, of course, now our national security advisor as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in,” Leavitt added.

She was responding to a question about the US efforts to mediate or have an impact on the conflict between India and Pakistan.