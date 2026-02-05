US seizes over 200 website domains tied to India-based orgs for running illegal online pharmacies

New York, Feb 5 (PTI) US federal authorities have seized more than 200 website domains tied to an India-based transnational criminal organisation having illegal online pharmacies allegedly responsible for at least six fatal and four non-fatal overdoses.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) field offices throughout the country also conducted multiple operations leading to the arrest of four individuals, it said in a statement said on Wednesday.

The DEA, with the cooperation of the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, announced the seizure of more than 200 website domains tied to the India-based transnational criminal organisation (TCOs) working within the United States allegedly responsible for at least six fatal and four non-fatal overdoses as part of Operation Meltdown.

These TCOs tied to these illegal online pharmacies have been under investigation by DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division since 2022.

The DEA said that leveraging its global reach, the agency actively collaborates with Government of India law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and dismantle dangerous criminal organisations that engage in these types of illegal drug trafficking operations.

Through joint operations, the DEA will continue to pursue significant enforcement actions against illicit pharmaceutical distributors at the source and remains steadfast in its efforts to disrupt the flow of illicit pharmaceuticals that threaten public health and safety of American citizens, it said.

Authorities said that beginning January 27, 2026, DEA field offices throughout the United States conducted multiple operations leading to the arrest of four individuals along with the issuance of five Immediate Suspension Orders (ISO) and one Order to Show Cause (OTSC).

These actions were in addition to the US Government shutting down more than 200 online pharmacies accused of filling hundreds of thousands of orders of diverted pharmaceuticals and counterfeit pills without valid prescriptions.

Investigators determined the operators of these online pharmacies and their co-conspirators were illegally dispensing and shipping diverted medications, without valid prescriptions, to customers throughout the United States, violating federal rules and regulations and dangerously infiltrating a closed system of distribution intended to keep patients safe.

Over the course of this investigation, DEA identified thousands of customers who purchased medication through these online pharmacies. Subsequently, DEA has sent more than 20,000 letters to the public requesting information in support of this ongoing investigation.

“This case demonstrates how foreign-based traffickers exploit our healthcare system, hide behind the internet, and use people inside the United States to move dangerous drugs under the guise of legitimate commerce,” DEA Administrator Terrance Cole said.

“Illegal online pharmacies put poison in American communities. They sell counterfeit and unapproved pills and do not care who gets hurt or who dies. Actions like this save lives. They protect the American people. If you run these sites, supply them, move the money, ship the product, or help them operate, we will find you, we will dismantle your operations, and we will hold you fully accountable under US law.” Earlier in 2024, DEA had issued a Public Service Announcement warning Americans about an increase in illegal online pharmacies. Many of these online pharmacies sold and shipped counterfeit pills made with fentanyl to unsuspecting US customers, who believed they were purchasing legitimate medications from legitimate pharmacies.

Illegal online pharmacies often use US-based website addresses and professional-looking designs to appear legitimate when, in fact, they are not, the statement said.

“These companies operate illegally, deliberately deceiving American customers into believing they are legally purchasing safe, regulated medications,” it said.

Many of the sites taken down as part of Operation Meltdown claimed to be legitimate, based in the US, and FDA-approved, but DEA’s investigation determined operators of these sites were often working with drug traffickers to fulfill online orders with counterfeit pills or diverted pharmaceuticals, it added.

These counterfeit medications are often made with fentanyl or methamphetamine and taking them can lead to serious health risks, including harmful side effects, ineffective treatment, and even death. PTI YAS NPK NPK