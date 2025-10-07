US to impose 25% tariffs on imported trucks from Nov 1: Trump

New York, Oct 6 (PTI) President Donald Trump on Monday announced that his administration will impose 25 per cent tariffs on all medium and heavy-duty trucks coming into the US from other countries beginning next month.

Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, said, “Beginning November 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25%.” The US trucking industry is a cornerstone of the national economy, moving roughly 73 per cent of all domestic freight, according to the American Trucking Associations, Fox Business reported.

Around two million Americans work as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, with many more employed as mechanics and support staff, according to data provided by the US Chamber of Commerce.

The top five import countries by customs value are Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany and Finland, it said.