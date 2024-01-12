US & UK launch strikes against Yemen in response to Houthi attacks in Red sea

New Delhi: In response to the recent major attacks on Red Sea shipping by Yemen's Houthi rebels, the United States and the United Kingdom have initiated military action against the Iran-backed group.

According to U.S. officials, air strikes have commenced on various Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, the Red Sea port of Hudaydah, the city of Dhamar, and the north-western stronghold of Saada.

The strikes, reportedly carried out by aircraft, ships, and a submarine, come after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak briefed his cabinet on potential British and U.S. military involvement.

This decision follows a warning from White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, who stated that the U.S. would respond to continued Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping.