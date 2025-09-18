US-UK trade, investment in focus for Trump-Starmer talks at Chequers

London, Sep 18 (PTI) King Charles III bid farewell to Donald Trump at the conclusion of the royal pomp and pageantry aspect of the US President’s State Visit on Thursday morning, when his Marine One helicopter flew him to Chequers for bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump was greeted with a guard of honour at Starmer’s country residence in Buckinghamshire before their dialogue, which is expected to focus on bilateral investment ties as they “refine” the trade deal struck between both sides earlier this year. The Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts and other strategic issues are also expected to be on the agenda of the world leaders.

"The bond of kinship and identity between America and the United Kingdom is priceless and eternal. It's irreplaceable and unbreakable," Trump said in his address at the lavish State Banquet laid out at Windsor Castle on Wednesday evening.

"Seen from American eyes, the word special does not begin to do it justice," he said, referencing the US-UK “special relationship”.

The King hosted the US President at his castle, which has been home to British monarchs for almost 1,000 years, for a historic second State Visit – the first hosted by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II six years ago.

“This unique and important occasion reflects the enduring bond between our two great nations. Anchored by the deep friendship between our people, this relationship which, with good reason, we and our predecessors have long called special, has made us safer and stronger through the generations,” said Charles, in his address.

The King also had Trump nodding along on the subject of climate action: “In striving for a better world, we also have a precious opportunity to safeguard and to restore the wonders and beauty of nature for the generations who follow us.

“We share the ambition, and determination, to preserve our majestic lands and waters; above all, to ensure that we have clean water, clean air and clean food.” At the business end of the State Visit, Downing Street announced that the UK has secured a “historic” GBP 150 billion of inward investment from US companies, expected to create more than 7,600 jobs and accelerate growth in sectors of the future. “When we back British brilliance, champion our world-class industries, and forge deeper global alliances — especially with friends like the US — we help shape the future for generations to come and make people across the country better off,” Starmer said in a statement ahead of his talks.

“These investments are a testament to Britain’s economic strength and a bold signal that our country is open, ambitious, and ready to lead. Jobs, growth and opportunity is what I promised for working people, and it’s exactly what this State Visit is delivering,” he said.

The US inward investment package covers a range of sectors, from aerospace and defence to tech and Research and Development. At the outward end, UK companies such as pharmaceutical giant GSK and energy major BP also announced significant commitments to invest in the US market. Beyond the pomp and ceremony of carriage processions and gala banquets, hundreds also took to the streets for a protest organised by Stop Trump Coalition – a group of around 50 unions and charities. The Metropolitan Police estimated that around 5,000 protesters had marched in London on Wednesday, waving placards that read "no to racism, no to Trump" and "stop arming Israel", with some also carrying orange coloured Trump baby blimps or balloons.

Meanwhile, four men arrested for projecting images of Trump and convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto the Windsor Castle walls on Tuesday night have been released on conditional bail. Thames Valley Police said they continue to be investigated for a number of possible offences, including malicious communications and public nuisance.