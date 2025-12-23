US VP Vance links Christian identity to American jobs, H1B visas

New York/Washington, Dec 23 (PTI) Vice President J D Vance has asserted that a "true" Christian identity of the USA is not just about protecting the unborn and linked it to American jobs and H1B visas, saying it is wrong for companies to seek "cheaper" options in the third world.
The remarks by Vance are the latest amid an intensifying crackdown by the Trump administration on immigration, both legal and illegal, as well as the H1B visas, used by corporations in the US to hire foreign talent.
"A true Christian politics, it cannot just be about the protection of the unborn or the promotion of the family. As important as those things absolutely are, it must be at the heart of our full understanding of government,” Vance said at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest Sunday.
"Why do we penalise corporations that ship American jobs overseas? Because we believe in the inherent dignity of human work and every person who works a good job in this country. Why have we worked without the help of Congress to restrict H1B visas, for example, because we believe it is wrong for companies to bypass American labour just to go for cheaper options in the third world,” Vance said to applause and cheers from the audience.
Vance also said that “the only thing that is truly served as an anchor of the United States of America is that we have been, and by the grace of God, we always will be, a Christian nation.” His remarks drew criticism and support from social media users, with one commenting that “American labour is often nonexistent or so sub par that they’re useless. It’s a sad fact.” An analyst, Greg Lawson, said, “H1B needs reform. It is too often used by big corporations to go cheap. However, H1Bs, appropriately structured and policed, are still important to ensure the US acquires top-tier talent from other nations. A higher baseline for compensation, combined with allowing labour mobility for visa holders, would blunt the ability to misuse H1Bs to depress wages.” Another user said that “Millions of call centre jobs are being sent to Third World countries daily. Americans are being let go so that the jobs can be sent to the Philippines, India and other Third World countries. This needs to stop.” In the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House, the administration has announced a slew of measures to curtail abuse in the H1B visa program. The Trump administration announced a $100,000 fee on new H1B visa applications.
Indian professionals are among the largest cohort of H1B visa holders in the US.
From December 15, the State Department has also begun an enhanced screening and vetting of H-1B and its dependent H-4 visas, checking the social media profiles of the applicants.
As a result of this guideline, several H1B visa interviews scheduled across India have been postponed and pushed months ahead, leaving many visa holders who had travelled to India for their visa stamping stranded.
The State Department has underscored that a US visa is a privilege, not a right, and said that it uses all available information in visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to U.S. national security or public safety. ZH