US will 'take over' Gaza Strip, develop it: Trump during Netanyahu's visit

New York/Washington: In a surprising announcement, President Donald Trump said the US “will take over" the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, “own it” and undertake economic development there that will create “unlimited numbers of jobs and housing”.

Trump made these remarks on Tuesday during a joint press conference in the White House with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu standing beside him.

Trump also suggested that the US develop the land but gave no details on who would be allowed to live there.

He also said that all Palestinians currently living in Gaza — around 2 million people — should leave and be placed in other countries in the Middle East.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings," Trump said.

"Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area, do a real job, do something different,” he said.

"The only reason the Palestinians want to go back to Gaza is they have no alternative. It's right now a demolition site. This is just a demolition site.

Virtually every building is down. They're living under fallen concrete that's very dangerous and very precarious.

They instead can occupy all of a beautiful area with homes and safety, and they can live out their lives in peace and harmony, instead of having to go back and do it again," Trump said.

Asked about the possibility of sending US troops to Gaza, Trump said the US would “do what is necessary” as he laid out plans for the US to take the area over, and suggested he would visit the territory.

Gaza has been decimated during a war with its neighbour Israel, which began with the October 7, 2023, attack by the terror group Hamas.

Calling the Gaza Strip a “symbol of death and destruction” and a "hell hole right now”, Trump said it is "so bad for the people anywhere near it, and especially those who live there... It's been very unlucky. It's been an unlucky place for a long time.”

Trump added that “we'll be a great keeper of something that is very, very strong, very powerful and very, very good for the area, not just for Israel, for the entire Middle East, very important.

And we'll again have thousands of jobs, and there'll be jobs for everyone, not for a specific group of people, but for everybody.”

When asked about the US taking over a sovereign territory and whether it would be a permanent occupation, Trump said “I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East, and maybe the entire Middle East."

He said this decision was not made lightly and everybody he has spoken to about it "loves the idea of the US owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent in a magnificent area that nobody would know, nobody can look because all they see is death and destruction and rubble and demolished buildings falling all over, just a terrible, terrible sight."

"I think this is an idea that's gotten tremendous, and I'm talking about from the highest level of leadership, gotten tremendous praise. And if the United States can help to bring stability and peace in the Middle East. We'll do that," Trump said.

Netanyahu, when asked about the US taking over Gaza, said, “I think it’s something that could change history.”

“And I think it’s worth pursuing this avenue,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israel’s goal is to make sure that “Gaza never poses a threat to Israel again." President Trump is taking it to a much higher level.

He sees a "different future for that piece of land that has been the focus of so much terrorism, so many attacks against us, so many trials and so many tribulations.

He has a different idea. And I think it's worth paying attention to this. We're talking about it. He's exploring it with his people, with his staff. I think it's something that could change history, and it's worthwhile pursuing this avenue."

When asked who does he envision living in the Gaza Strip after it is rebuilt, Trump said “I envision world people living there. The world's people.

I think you'll make that into an international, unbelievable place. I think the potential in the Gaza Strip is unbelievable. And I think the entire world, representatives from all over the world, will be there, and they'll live there.

Palestinians, also. Palestinians will live there. Many people will live there." Trump said that "you have to learn from history” and one cannot let history keep repeating itself. “We have an opportunity to do something that could be phenomenal.

And I don't want to be cute, I don't want to be a wise guy, but the Riviera of the Middle East, this could be something that could be so so magnificent.”