Usha Vance to deliver RNC address before husband Vance's VP nomination acceptance speech

Milwaukee, Jul 17 (PTI) Indian-American lawyer Usha Chilukuri Vance will deliver an address to the Republican National Convention on Wednesday just before her husband Senator J D Vance gives an acceptance speech of his being named the vice-presidential nominee of the Republican party.

A Yale law graduate and a trial lawyer, Usha, 38, who has so far maintained a very low profile, has been thrust into the national limelight this week after former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump picked her husband, 39-year-old Vance, as his running mate.

According to officials from the Republican Party, Usha will speak just before her husband delivers his acceptance speech.

They said she would take the podium in front of thousands of delegates and party leaders from across the country immediately after the speech of Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr.

Trump will be at the convention centre to listen to the speeches and is expected to take the podium after Vance delivers his speech.

Usha would be the possible first Indian American second lady if Trump and Vance win the November 5 general elections against incumbent President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Usha, the daughter of Indian American immigrants, has been married to Vance since 2014. They have three kids. PTI LKJ GRS AKJ GRS GRS