USIBC signs MoU with Telangana to bolster collaboration, partnership in technological innovation

Washington, Dec 10 (PTI) The US-India Business Council (USIBC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) with the Telangana government aimed at cooperation in various sectors to drive investment, foster innovation and generate employment opportunities.

“Telangana has emerged as a global leader in innovation, and this MoU marks a new chapter in deepening our partnership with the United States,” said Telangana Minister for Information Technology (IT) D Sridhar Babu after the signing of the MoU in Hyderabad.

Aimed at bolstering the US-India collaboration and partnership in technological innovation, the MoU outlines cooperation in key sectors, including IT, artificial intelligence (AI), electronics and global capability centres (GCCs), said a media release.

“Our collaboration with USIBC is focused on driving investment, fostering innovation, and generating employment opportunities, paving the way for a future powered by cutting-edge technologies such as AI and GCCs,” Babu said.

In her remarks on the occasion, Jennifer Larson, US Consul General in Hyderabad, said the United States and India share a vision of leveraging technology to solve global challenges.

“This MoU is a testament to the strong collaboration between Telangana and US businesses, showcasing how regional partnerships can drive innovation, economic growth, and mutual prosperity,” she said.

The MoU signing was followed by an industry roundtable on AI and GCCs, reinforcing Hyderabad and Telangana’s role as a global technology hub.

Special Chief Secretary, Telangana, Jayesh Ranjan said Hyderabad’s thriving technology ecosystem, supported by a robust talent pool and progressive policies, is a testament to the state’s commitment to innovation.

This partnership with USIBC will further position Telangana as a leading destination for global investments in emerging technologies, he added. PTI LKJ GSP GSP