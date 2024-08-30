USISPF announces third edition of India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem to strengthen partnership in defence innovation

Washington, Aug 30 (PTI) The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Friday announced that it will hold the third edition of its defence summit in the US to strengthen advanced technology partnerships in defence innovation between the two countries.

"Strengthening defence innovation! We're thrilled to announce the 3rd edition of the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) Summit in collaboration with @Stanford’s Gordian Knot Centre for National Security Innovation (@StanfordGKC) and the @HooverInst," the USISPF said in a post on X.

Announcing the date -- September 9 to 10 -- at the Stanford University Campus in California, the USISPF said: "The summit will bring together leading defence policymakers from Washington and New Delhi to strengthen advanced technology partnerships in defence innovation." This year's theme -- "Harnessing Investment Opportunities to Enhance Cross-Border Defence Innovation Ecosystems" -- will focus on the critical role of private capital in advancing the defence innovation sector, the announcement said.

The summit, featuring keynote addresses, panel discussions, and roundtable sessions with leaders from both the private and the public sectors, will touch upon themes along the lines of strengthening defence advance technology partnerships, funding defence innovation, and resilient supply chains, the post said.

"A state-of-the-art, INDUS-X Tech Expo, will showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovations from defence and aerospace startups and companies, in an event, that will draw venture capital firms, academics, accelerators, and tech professionals from the Bay Area," it said. PTI PY PY PY