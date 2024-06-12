USISPF congratulates PM Modi on historic third term

Washington, Jun 12 (PTI) Congratulating Narendra Modi on being sworn in as India's Prime Minister for a historic third term, a prominent India-centric American business advocacy group on Tuesday said the incoming portfolios assigned to parliamentarians showed there is a sense of continuity in policy and reform agenda.

Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on being sworn in for a historic third term and leading the NDA government,” Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) said a day after the swearing-in event.

"Within days of the results, the swearing-in shows that there is alacrity to immediately resume the business of governance and repay the trust that the world’s largest democracy has bestowed on its leaders," he said.

Aghi highlighted that despite the coalition nature of the government, the "incoming portfolios assigned show that there is a sense of continuity in policy and reform agenda".

"This would not only assuage investor fears but also encourage investor sentiment," he added.

Since its inception in 2017, the USISPF has worked with the Indian government with the singular ambition of strengthening the US-India strategic partnership and elevating the bilateral relationship to even greater heights. The forum hosted Modi during his state visit to Washington in June 2023.

"We look forward to continuing this momentum with the Government of India and wish the prime minister and all incoming ministers all the success for their new term,” Aghi said. PTI LKJ RPA