USISPF to lead largest delegation of US business and tech leaders to participate in India AI Impact Summit

New York, Feb 10 (PTI) USISPF said it will lead the largest delegation of US business and tech leaders to participate in the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, underlining “strategic advancement" of bilateral cooperation on artificial intelligence, technology ecosystems and next-generation digital infrastructure.

USISPF (US–India Strategic Partnership Forum ) announced its participation as an ‘Official Partner’ of the India AI Impact Summit that will be held from February 16–20 in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

As part of the Summit, USISPF will lead the largest delegation of US CEOs and senior technology leaders to participate in the India AI Impact Summit, "marking a decisive moment in the strategic advancement of US- India cooperation on artificial intelligence, trusted technology ecosystems, and next-generation digital infrastructure,” the organisation said in a statement. Ahead of the Summit, it announced the launch of the Board AI Task Force, which will be led by USISPF Chairman John Chambers and will focus on strengthening AI ecosystems, accelerating responsible deployment, and supporting population-scale impact. Under this, USISPF, through the AI task force, will lead the delegation of over 100 US companies to the India AI Summit, working alongside the Government of India, industry leaders, and other key stakeholders to advance trusted, scalable, and inclusive artificial intelligence.

“As Prime Minister Modi said best, AI stands for America and India. From my vantage point in Silicon Valley, I could see how AI would become the defining technology of our time, just as the US-India relationship is the defining strategic partnership of our time,” Chambers said.

"As the biggest bull on India and being equally as optimistic in AI's ability to change our lives, I am confident that this new task force will propel the US and India to lead in this space and drive global conversations on AI, trust, and competitive AI ecosystems,” he added. The delegation will be co-led by Chair and CEO of Adobe and Vice Chair of USISPF Shantanu Narayen and President and CEO of FedEx Corporation and Vice Chair of USISPF Raj Subramaniam. The delegation will comprise more than 120 senior global leaders, including Vice Chair and President of Microsoft Brad Smith; CEO of General Catalyst Hemant Taneja; CEO & President of Ericsson Börje Ekholm; CEO of Chemours Denise Dignam; CEO of Rubrik Bipul Sinha; CEO of Uniphore Umesh Sachdev; CEO of kore.ai Raj Koneru; and other prominent executives across technology, manufacturing, logistics, and advanced services.

The USISPF delegation will advance the TRUST Initiative's focus on AI infrastructure growth in India by catalysing investments to scale India's computational capacity while supporting startups deploying welfare applications. The delegation will also deepen cooperation on supply chain resilience, building on India’s recent inclusion in the Pax Silica grouping and reinforcing India’s role as a trusted global manufacturing and technology hub.

Aligned with the Summit’s theme of “People, Planet, Progress,” visiting leaders will collaborate with Indian policymakers and innovators to democratise access to AI, expand cloud and shared digital resources, and accelerate real-world AI deployment across agriculture, healthcare, education, and financial inclusion.

As part of the Official Summit Programme at Bharat Mandapam, USISPF will host a flagship session titled “Scaling Trusted AI for 8 Billion+”, featuring senior global industry leaders and policymakers, focused on building inclusive, secure, and globally interoperable AI ecosystems.

High-level private engagements during the Summit will include a closed-door roundtable on National Security Readiness and AI, with participation from the US Government, senior leadership across India’s Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, and the National Security Council Secretariat.

A closed-door luncheon dialogue with Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, focused on strategic technology cooperation and trusted AI frameworks, led by Narayen in his capacity as Vice Chair of USISPF, is also included in the schedule. A leadership roundtable on Supply Chain Resilience, featuring senior US and Indian government representation, will also take place. Commenting on USISPF’s participation, Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO, USISPF, said: “The US–India partnership is central to shaping a trusted global AI ecosystem. As President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have underscored, artificial intelligence must be developed responsibly, at scale, and in the service of people. USISPF is honoured to convene leaders from government and industry to translate this shared vision into action.” PTI YAS RD RD RD