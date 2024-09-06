Utsob Mandal trapped and lynched by mob inside Bangladesh police station

New Delhi: A 15-year-old Hindu boy named Utsob Mandal was brutally lynched by a mob inside a local police station in Khulna district of Bangladesh.

Mandal, a resident of the Sonadanga area, was targeted after allegations surfaced that he had insulted Prophet Muhammad through social media posts.

The accusations led to a rapid escalation, with a mob gathering outside the Deputy Commissioner's office, demanding justice.

Despite seeking refuge in the local police station, Mandal was handed over to the mob, who then proceeded to beat him mercilessly.

Eyewitness accounts and social media posts from the scene depict a scene of chaos, with military and police personnel present but failing to intervene effectively.

Several social media reports claimed Mandal was trapped and his remarks on social media was manipulated to be charged of blasphemy.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DEATH OF UTSOB MONDOL



A Thread 🧵🧵



Last night a boy named Tahmid Al Mohtada made Facebook post with derogatory comments about Hindus saying they drink cow urine eat cow dung & insult deities. In response a hindu boy named Utsab started arguing pic.twitter.com/zfpnSJaPQy — Nilay Mallick🇧🇩🕉️ (@nilaymallikk) September 5, 2024

Initially, several Bangladeshi media outlets reported on the incident, but in a development that has raised eyebrows, these reports were later removed from public access.

This has led to speculation and criticism regarding media censorship or self-censorship, potentially under political pressure.

The sudden disappearance of these reports has fuelled further discussion on the freedom of the press in Bangladesh and the government's stance on religious violence.

The police initially confirmed Utsob's death but later retracted, stating he was under treatment.

The newly elected government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has been accused of downplaying or whitewashing incidents of violence against minorities, especially after lifting bans on organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami, known for their radical activities.