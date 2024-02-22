V Muraleedharan promotes dialogue and reforms at G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Brazil

New Delhi: Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan represented India at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Brazil, demonstrating New Delhi's unwavering support for Brazil's leadership of the summit.

Advertisment

V Muraleedharan advocates for dialogue, sustainable development, and multilateral reforms at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting asking for more global collaboration and its commitment to addressing international challenges collectively.

During his address at a session themed 'G20's role in dealing with ongoing international tensions', Muraleedharan expressed his honour in representing India and highlighted the alignment of Brazil's summit theme, 'Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet', with India's vision of 'One Earth One Family One Future'.

His speech at the meeting was a reaffirmation of India's stance on various global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, where he advocated for an immediate return to dialogue and diplomacy.

Advertisment

The Minister, while addressing the volatile situation in West Asia, reiterated India's support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict.

He emphasized the universal condemnation of terrorism and the necessity to prevent the conflict in West Asia from escalating further. Muraleedharan also stressed the importance of securing the high seas and maintaining the safety of sea lanes of communication, signalling India's broader concern for global peace and stability.

Furthermore, Muraleedharan also touched on issues of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and climate change that need more concentration and solutions.

Advertisment

On the sidelines of the G20 meeting, Muraleedharan engaged in brief discussions with several key global figures, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejoure, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, and Australian Minister of Finance Katy Gallagher.

Muraleedharan is slated to attend the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on February 22, 2024. He also plans to hold bilateral meetings with partner countries from the Global South, further cementing India's role as a pivotal player in global diplomacy.

Brazil's presidency of the G20 marks a critical juncture for the forum, which has evolved into a key platform for discussing a myriad of international issues since its first ministerial meeting in 2012.

Advertisment

Under Brazil's leadership, new initiatives such as the Working Group on the Empowerment of Women and the "Judiciary 20" Engagement Group have been introduced, reflecting a broadening of the G20's agenda.

The call for reforms of the United Nations and other multilateral institutions by Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira spotlighted the challenges faced by global governance in preventing conflicts. Vieira's criticism of the U.N. Security Council's ineffectiveness in halting ongoing conflicts like those in Ukraine and Gaza emphasized the need for a more responsive and equitable international order.

This year's G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the first under the Brazilian presidency, set a tone of urgency and ambition, with discussions focusing on poverty, climate change, and global tensions.

Advertisment

Brazil, under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is championing reforms in global governance to ensure a stronger voice for developing nations, reflecting a shift towards a more inclusive and equitable global governance model.

Meanwhile, Russia's stance on the G20, viewing the Ukraine topic as "non-core" and opposing the politicization of the forum, contrasts with the broader agenda of addressing socio-economic challenges without delving into geopolitical disputes. China echoed the sentiment of promoting solidarity and cooperation within the G20 for fostering global economic growth and development.

It is also believed that the Brazilian government with the consensus decision is planning to eliminate the requirement for a joint statement at every G20 meeting, except the annual leaders' summit, which indicates a pragmatic approach to achieving consensus among member countries, amidst recent challenges in reaching unanimous agreements.

The inclusion of the African Union as a full G20 member this year, highlighted by Brazilian President Lula, underscores the growing recognition of the Global South's role in shaping a more just and equitable world order where last year India's role in bringing them on board is being appreciated. This development marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the G20, signalling a more inclusive approach to addressing global challenges.