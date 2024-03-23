Vasant Mela in Beijing draws large Chinese crowds

Beijing, Mar 23 (PTI) Notwithstanding the tense India-China relations, over 4,500 people, mostly Chinese citizens, thronged the Vasant Mela organised by the Indian Embassy here on Saturday to highlight the Indian culture through dance, food and handicrafts.

During the day-long extravaganza, there were pavilions with crafts and cuisines from all parts of India that attracted the visitors, who also participated in multiple activities, including separate ones for children, to “experience the rich culture of India.” “With an unprecedented scale surpassing previous years, this year's Vasant Mela drew a record number of participants, highlighting the collective anticipation and excitement for the spring season,” the Indian Embassy said in a post on X about the annual event.

Indian Ambassador, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Deputy Ambassador Abhishek Shukla along with senior Indian diplomats greeted the visitors and interacted with them at the venue.

Dressed in a traditional kurta pyjama with a vibrant half jacket, Rawat addressed the gathering from the stage that had a large backdrop banner with the words ‘Bharat Mela’ and the tagline of ‘Celebrating Bharat: One Earth Many Hues Endless Joy’ attracting the visitors’ attention.

Wives of Indian diplomats, staff along with a large number of Indian expats and local Indian restaurants set up stalls to serve Indian delicacies from different regions of the country besides displaying Indian artefacts and handicrafts.

Indian yoga masters also showcased advanced yoga postures, inviting enthusiasts to experience the effects of yoga at the Vasant Mela.

“The fun yoga challenge sparked enthusiasm among attendees, drawing them to participate in the competition and showcase their prowess in yoga,” the Indian Embassy posted on X later along with photographs of the event.

Participation of local students and youngsters was the highlight of the cultural programmes, which the Embassy said, “have always cast a mesmerizing spell” and that the “attendees were captivated by the seamless fusion of tradition and modernity in dance forms.” “From the intricate footwork of Kathak to the storytelling allure of Bharatanatyam, and the infectious energy of Bollywood dance, each performance elicits admiration and applause from the audience,” the Embassy X handle posted along with colourful photos using the hashtags #VASANTMELA and #CELEBRATINGBHARAT.

Ties between India and China nose-dived significantly following the deadly clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades. PTI KJV NPK AKJ NPK NPK