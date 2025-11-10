Vast opportunities for India, Angola to deepen economic ties: Prez Murmu

Luanda (Angola), Nov 10 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said India and Angola have extensive opportunities to deepen their economic ties by exploring avenues in various sectors, including digital technology, defence, agriculture and food processing.

Addressing members of the Angolan Parliament on the third day of her state visit to the African country, Murmu said trade and economic co-operation are an "important pillar" of the bilateral ties between the two countries. "There are vast opportunities available for cooperation between the two countries in digital technology, defence, agriculture and food processing. "Going forward, we are committed to take benefit of these possibilities to deepen our economic relations," she said.

The President added that the collaboration of the two nations in the energy sector is "continuously" making our economic ties stronger.

Murmu is the first Indian President to visit the energy-rich country located along the Atlantic Ocean.

She said the relations between India and Angola are based on "mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit" for the people of the two nations.

Murmu said she was happy to note that the Angolan Parliament has 39 per cent women members, which is a true example of gender equality and inclusive governance.

She recalled that India too has enacted a historic law providing one-third reservation to women in the Parliament and state assemblies.

The President, before the visit to the Parliament, paid floral tributes at the memorial of Dr Antonio Agostinho Neto, the first President of the country, who played a prominent role in Angola’s struggle for independence.

She also visited the National Museum of military history located in the city. The President is on a four-day state visit to Angola, followed by a similar tour to Botswana between November 11-13.