Vehicle with Indian number plate falls into Trishuli river in Nepal; no casualty reported

Kathmandu, Jan 16 (PTI) Nepal police launched a search operation after a vehicle with an Indian number plunged into a river in the Bagmati province of Nepal early on Tuesday, authorities said.

The vehicle, a Bolero, fell from a bridge into the Trishuli river in the Chitwan district at 4:30 am, officials from the Mungling police station said.

The police said they were searching if anyone was missing. The vehicle's number plate was BR 09BC 1430.

However, a media report, quoting police and eye-witnesses, said that the vehicle's driver managed to escape before the jeep fell into the river and is safe.

"As the eye-witnesses told us, we saw the driver of the vehicle leave at around 5:30 am in another vehicle. Before the accident, the driver jumped out of the car to save his life and went somewhere in another car," the MyRepublica news portal quoted Chitwan Police Spokesperson DSP Shree Ram Bhandari as saying.