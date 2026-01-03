Venezuelan opposition leader Machado declares ‘hour of freedom’ after US captures Maduro

New Delhi: Nobel Peace Prize winner and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Saturday hailed what she called a decisive turning point after the United States said it carried out a “large-scale strike” on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

“Venezuelans, the hour of freedom has arrived,” Machado wrote on X, posting a longer signed statement that declared Maduro would now face “international justice” and urged Venezuelans to stay mobilised. In the statement, Machado called for the release of political prisoners and asked Venezuelans to remain “vigilant, active and organised” until a “democratic transition” is completed.

Machado’s statement also urged recognition of opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia as Venezuela’s legitimate president and called on the armed forces to acknowledge him as commander-in-chief, while signalling that further steps would be communicated through official channels.

Hours earlier, the United States said it launched an overnight military operation and captured Maduro and Flores, flying them out of the country. US President Donald Trump announced the development on social media, saying the couple was in US custody and would face prosecution in New York.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said Maduro and Flores would face criminal charges following an indictment in New York.

The Trump administration did not immediately spell out the legal basis for the strike or clarify whether Congress was consulted before the operation, triggering questions over the authority for the action.

The removal of a sitting head of state in a rapid operation drew comparisons with the 1990 US intervention in Panama that ended with the seizure of leader Manuel Antonio Noriega.

Europe urges restraint; Russia says it is alarmed

European leaders reacted cautiously, calling for restraint and adherence to international law.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the European Union has questioned Maduro’s legitimacy and supports a peaceful transition, but stressed that the UN Charter and principles of international law must be respected. Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also called for de-escalation.

Russia’s foreign ministry said it was “extremely alarmed” and sought “immediate clarification”, warning that such actions, if confirmed, would amount to an unacceptable violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain was not involved and would seek more information, adding that international law should be upheld.

Caracas tense; government calls supporters to streets

In Caracas, reactions were mixed, with pro-government mobilisation alongside fear and uncertainty in parts of the capital.

At a pro-Maduro gathering, Caracas Mayor Carmen Meléndez joined supporters demanding Maduro’s immediate return. Elsewhere, residents described anxiety as transport disruptions and roadblocks were reported.

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said the operation caused casualties among civilians and military personnel, while the government called on supporters to take to the streets.

Celebrations in Florida

In South Florida, members of the Venezuelan community celebrated the news of Maduro’s capture. In Doral, near Miami, people waved Venezuelan flags, gathered outside a South American eatery and chanted for “liberty”.

Trump said he would address the operation publicly later in the day, as attention shifted to what comes next inside Venezuela — including control of state institutions, the posture of security forces and the risk of wider regional fallout.