Verdict in 190 mn pounds Al-Qadir case against Imran Khan, his wife to be announced on Jan 13

Islamabad, Jan 6 (PTI) A Pakistan court on Monday postponed until January 13 its verdict in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust corruption case against former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Advertisment

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the anti-corruption court had completed the hearing on December 18 but reserved the judgment until December 23. Later he fixed January 6 as the new date for announcing the verdict, Geo News reported.

Noting that Judge Rana was on leave on Monday, the court staff said that the decision would now be announced on January 13.

The court also informed about the deferment of the verdict to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor as well as his lawyer.

Advertisment

The postponement comes amidst the ongoing negotiation between the government and Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to address the political instability in the country due to the imprisonment of the former premier and several other leaders of the party.

So far two rounds of talks have been held and another is expected this week.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in December 2023 filed the case against Khan (72), Bibi (50) and six others, accusing them of causing a loss to the tune of 190 million pounds (PRs50 billion) to the national kitty.

Advertisment

However, Khan and Bibi have been prosecuted as all others, including a property tycoon, were out of the country.

Both Khan and Bibi are accused in the case, which revolves around allegations that PRs50 billion, returned to Pakistan by the UK’s National Crime Agency as part of a settlement with a property tycoon was misused.

The funds were reportedly intended for the national treasury but were allegedly redirected for the personal benefit of the businessman who helped Bibi and Khan to set up a university.

Advertisment

Bibi, as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust, is accused of benefiting from this settlement, including acquiring 458 kanals of land for Al-Qadir University in Jhelum. PTI SH NSA NSA