Verified with grey tick, X handle of Trump's DOGE wears 'bitcoin' look

New Delhi: The social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has become the latest battleground for political discourse with the launch of an official handle for President-elect Donald Trump's newly announced Department of Government Efficiency, affectionately known as DOGE.

The cryptocurrency community and social media users are buzzing with excitement soon after the official DOGE X handle was created.

Soon after Elon Musk coined the term DOGE for Department of Government Efficiency, X users took it as a joke as the X owner has been a big admirer of Dogecoin.

Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that started as a joke based on the "Doge" meme, has established a significant presence on X, aiming to foster community engagement and provide updates directly from the source.

Ironically, several social media users pointed out the 'dollar' sign as the profile photo of DOGE, largely used by cryptocurrencies.

The handle, @DOGE, went live on Wednesday.

Trump on Tuesday announced that Tesla owner Elon Musk and Indian American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE.

The @DOGE account already boasts a significant following, amassing thousands of followers within hours of its creation.

The first post from the account said, "Working overtime to ensure your tax dollars will be spent wisely!"

The @DOGE handle promises regular updates, calls for public input, and showcases of efficiency improvements. It's part of a broader strategy to foster an open dialogue with citizens about where and how the government can be streamlined.

The initiative's leaders have committed to using this platform not just for announcements but for real-time feedback, aiming to make government operations more responsive to the needs of the public.