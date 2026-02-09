Vertical Aerospace sees significant future for its electrical-aircraft in India

Singapore, Feb 9 (PTI) India is one of the world's most significant future markets for vertical-takeoff-landing aircrafts, eVTOLs, driven by the acute economic and social cost of regional urban congestion, Vertical Aerospace CEO Stuart Simpson has said.

Simpson made these comments over the weekend after participating in the Singapore Airshow 2026 held February 3-8.

“While long-term forecasts remain dynamic, there is market potential to service airport links, inter-city corridors, and emerging economic zones,” he pointed out in an email on the Indian market prospects for his company to PTI.

"India is a natural proving ground for eVTOL technology considering a few key elements - population size, demographics and a growing younger generation, significant increase in wealth tied to economic growth, and regional geography, with a lot of mega cities that are very difficult to get around,” said Simpson, anticipating India to be one of the biggest Advanced Air Mobility markets in the world.

The British executive elaborated on opportunity across all applications in India - from airport, intercity, and intracity transfers to emergency medical services, cargo, and even defence for Valo, an electric aircraft from Vertical Aerospace. Vertical’s Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions.

“With India’s rise as a major economic and cultural hub, we anticipate use cases to extend to aerial sightseeing and air tours, taking advantage of Valo’s panoramic windows, and event travel around cricket matches and film festivals. Valo has the potential to significantly transform India’s severe urban congestion, and will turn hour-long journeys into just minutes,” he said.

Vertical Aerospace has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian private aviation operator JetSetGo for the intended purchase of 50 Valo electric aircraft, alongside a strategic collaboration to develop advanced air mobility (AAM) services in India.

The agreement establishes a framework for the two companies to jointly develop route networks, operating models and regulatory engagement for electric and hybrid-electric aircraft, with JetSetGo set to lead market research and operational planning for metro and short-haul regional routes, he said.

Simpson also shared that JetSetGo is conducting technical evaluations and feasibility studies in select corridors across India for commercial eVTOL deployment when Valo is certified in 2028 in the United Kingdom.

“We are incredibly excited to have entered the Indian market with JetSetGo,” he added.

Valo, the commercial eVTOL aircraft, will enter into global commercial service in 2028. Shaped by real-world testing and customer input, Valo introduces a more aerodynamic airframe, an under-floor battery system, redesigned wing and propeller architecture, upgraded materials, and full certifiable redundancy to meet the world’s most rigorous safety standards.

Last month, the UK company showcased the aircraft in New York-based US partners, investors, and analysts, as well as the public. PTI GS AMS