Veteran South African politician Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies at 95

Johannesburg, Sep 9 (PTI) Veteran South African politician and the traditional Prime Minister of the ethnic Zulu Monarch and nation, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, died early on Saturday at the age of 95.

Buthelezi, who was the President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party, had just marked his 95th birthday last week.

The elder statesman was admitted to a hospital in August after complications related to the treatment for a back pain operation but returned home last week to recover and recuperate.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Buthelezi’s death early on Saturday morning through a statement.

"I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Prince of KwaPhindangene. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been an outstanding leader in the political and cultural life of our nation, including the ebbs and flows of our liberation struggle, the transition which secured our freedom in 1994 and our democratic dispensation,” Ramaphosa said.

“The Inkosi (Chief) of the Buthelezi clan was a formidable leader who has played a significant role in our country’s history for seven decades,” he added.

The statement said that announcements on the arrangements to mourn and honour Buthelezi would be made in due course based on consultations between the government and the family.

Tributes started pouring in on Saturday morning after Buthelezi's passing.

The Buthelezi family described him as “South Africa’s truest champion and greatest servant.” “We realise that this loss will be deeply felt by many and that many will wish to express their condolences and pay their respects in the days ahead. The family will engage His Majesty the King and the royal family, His Excellency the President, the Buthelezi Clan and the leadership of the IFP as the necessary funeral arrangements are made. Further details in this regard will be announced in due course,” read a statement issued by the family.

The only South African Indian-origin citizen to have been anointed a Prince of the Zulu Kingdom by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, Ishwar Ramlutchman Mabheka Zulu, also shared his grief.

“We have travelled a long journey with Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who was also the Honorary Patron of the Sivananda World Peace Foundation,” Ramlutchman said, adding that Buthelezi would always be remembered for fostering good relationships with the Indian people across the globe.

“As an Indian Zulu, I am grateful to have been associated with (Buthelezi). I have learnt Zuluness through him,” Ramlutchman said.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation condoled Buthelezi’s passing in a statement which described him as “a prominent figure in the tapestry of South Africa's history.” “His legacy is an imposing and complex one, embracing strands as diverse as the mobilisation of ethnic identities in political struggles, the making of peace, service in a government of national unity, and dedication to making democracy work in South Africa,” the Foundation said.

“His life journey intersected at multiple points with that of Nelson Mandela. In many ways, the two leaders came to embody an understanding of reconciliation which had no need of forgiveness, nor of forgetting the past, nor even of learning to like one another – it was simply about determining to get on together,” it added.

Buthelezi remained a controversial figure throughout his life.

A strong proponent of securing the identity of the Zulu nation, the largest ethnic group in South Africa, he had once been the Chief Minister of a Bantustan for the Zulus, one of several ethnic territories created by the apartheid-era white minority government.

“He gave so much to strengthen the institution of the monarchy and ensure the recognition of the King,” IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said in his tribute.

Buthelezi established the Inkatha National Cultural Liberation Movement (INCLM) in 1975. As democracy dawned with the release of Nelson Mandela after 27 years as a political prisoner, the name was changed in 1994 to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Buthelezi remained its leader until he stepped down from the post in August 2019, allowing Hlabisa to become the second leader of the IFP in its long history.

The IFP became a kingmaker as negotiations started for the first democratic elections that brought Mandela to power as President, heading a government of national unity. Buthelezi served in the cabinet as the Minister of Home Affairs.

Buthelezi was renowned for his long speeches in Parliament. One of these, which stretched over 18 days, earned him a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

Buthelezi was renowned for his long speeches in Parliament. One of these, which stretched over 18 days, earned him a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

"The longest speech made was one by Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Zulu leader, when he gave an address to the KwaZulu legislative assembly between 12 and 29 Mar 1993. He spoke on 11 of the 18 days, averaging nearly 2½ hours on each of the 11 days," the Guinness entry stated.