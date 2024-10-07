Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun awarded 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovery of microRNA

New Delhi: The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their pioneering discovery of microRNA and its role in regulating gene activity.

The prestigious prize was announced by Sweden's Karolinska Institute on Monday, recognizing the duo for unveiling a "fundamental principle" of gene regulation. "This year's Nobel Prize honours two scientists for their discovery of a new class of tiny RNA molecules that play a crucial role in gene regulation," the Institute said during the ceremony.

Ambros and Ruvkun's work, which revealed the existence of microRNA, introduced a revolutionary principle in understanding gene regulation, essential for all multicellular organisms, including humans. Their findings have far-reaching implications for medical science.

The regulation of gene activity has been a central focus in biology for decades, as it explains how different cell types can develop despite having identical genetic information. When this regulation malfunctions, it can lead to serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders.

MicroRNA molecules help cells control which genes are activated or suppressed, functioning as critical regulators in ensuring that cells perform their designated roles. This discovery is compared to unlocking a previously hidden layer in the instruction manual of life, allowing scientists to better understand the intricacies of cellular function and development.

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun’s groundbreaking research not only shed light on the inner workings of gene regulation but also opened new pathways for understanding disease mechanisms and potential treatments.

This Nobel Prize cements their place in the history of medicine, honouring a discovery that is essential for future advancements in genetics and healthcare.