Video clip of Iranian general claiming Pak plans nuclear strike on Israel 'fabricated': Dar

Islamabad, Jun 16 (PTI) Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday termed as “fabricated” a video clip circulating online of an Iranian general who said that Islamabad had assured Tehran that Pakistan would nuke Israel if it attacked Iran with nuclear weapons.

"There is a video on social media where an Iranian general was quoted as saying: ‘If Israel nuke attacks Iran, then Pakistan will attack [Israel] with nuclear weapons’,” Dar, also the Deputy Prime Minister, told Parliament.

“This is irresponsible and false news,” he said, adding that the claims had become viral on the internet and that even a UK news outlet picked it up.

“From our side, there has been no such statement. It was fabricated,” Dar said, adding that Pakistan’s nuclear policy had not changed since 1998.

“Even at that time, we said that it is Pakistan’s stated policy. It is for the purpose of self-defence. It is our deterrence. It was important for parity, peace and security in this region,” he said.

“Israel dare not look at Pakistan. Pakistan has enough power to respond to any malafide [action]. Our armed forces are fully alert,” he said.

He also mentioned an alleged video of US President Donald Trump urging Pakistan to stay out of the Israel-Iran conflict. “We have checked that it was an AI-generated clip,” he said.

Talking about the Iran conflict, Dar said that Pakistan was in favour of the success of the Iran-US nuclear talks.

He said Pakistan activated the crisis management unit of the foreign ministry on June 13 to keep an eye on the Iran conflict.

“We have so far evacuated 251 students. By tonight, they will reach Quetta. There are over 500 zaireen (pilgrims) there. Three hundred of them travelled by air to go there while 209 went there by road,” he said.

He said that Iran approached Pakistan on June 14 to help bring back 20,000 Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

“We gave a positive response to this. Pakistan will give them a visa on arrival, and welcome them at Karachi airport... So we are fulfilling our responsibility,” he said. PTI SH ZH ZH