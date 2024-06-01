Vietnam diplomat’s wife goes missing, found hours later

Islamabad, Jun 1 (PTI) The wife of Vietnam's ambassador in Pakistan who was reported missing on Saturday was found hours later by police here.

According to police sources, Ambassador Nguyen Tien Phong reported to the Margalla police station and the police helpline in the afternoon that his wife had left their residence at 11 am for a beauty parlour but had not returned after several hours.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is visiting the UK, took notice and ordered capital police chief Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to trace the ambassador’s wife.

Naqvi also directed Rizvi to personally visit the ambassador’s residence.

Seven police teams were formed and tasked to find the lady; they were provided with photographs of the ambassador’s wife and utilised Safe City cameras to trace her movements from F-8/1 sector, where she had left her home.

Officials said that she was located by a combination of surveillance footage and cellular technology. The entire search operation took four hours and she was found and safely united with her husband.

“Within four hours, Islamabad police traced the wife of Vietnam's ambassador. Seven teams worked on this case using Safe City cameras and cellular technology. The lady has been sent home with her husband,” the Islamabad police said in a statement.

Islamabad police chief Rizvi appreciated the efforts of police officials for a quick response to trace the woman.

The exact reason for her leaving the home was not known but it was speculated by the local media that she was in a "distressed state" when she left her house.