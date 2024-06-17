Violation of Pakistan's territorial sovereignty to be met with swift response: Army chief Munir

Islamabad, Jun 17 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir on Monday warned that any provocation or violation of the country's territorial sovereignty would be met with a "swift and resolute response." Gen Munir, who visited the Line of Actual Control, offered Eid prayers with officers and soldiers on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Addressing the troops, he said, "Pakistan has always supported peace and stability in the region; however, any provocation or violation of Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty will be met with a swift and resolute response, with the full support of the nation, InshaAllah." "As soldiers, we take pride in celebrating such festivities away from our homes and loved ones while on duty, ensuring the security of our country and fellow citizens," he said.

He also spoke about the Kashmir issue, the report said.

The Pakistani leadership on Monday urged people to promote the spirit of sacrifice, brotherhood and selflessness amidst various challenges faced by the cash-strapped country.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for promoting the spirit of sacrifice, brotherhood and selflessness.