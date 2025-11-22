Violence against women, children deeply connected; three ways to break patterns

Cape Town, Nov 22 (The Conversation) In South Africa, intimate partner violence is the most common form of violence against women, and it is pervasive. According to the National Gender-Based Violence Prevalence Study, 24% of women aged 18 and older have experienced physical or sexual violence by a partner or spouse.

Pregnancy can trigger or worsen violence in relationships, often due to changes in power dynamics, financial stress, or a partner’s perceived loss of control.

A longitudinal study in Durban, a South African coastal city, found that 20% of women had experienced at least one form of physical, sexual or psychological intimate partner violence during pregnancy.

Another study in Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic capital, found 36.6% of young women reported violence by a partner or spouse, and pregnancy was cited as a key risk period for violence.

Children are directly and indirectly affected by this violence against women. They also experience violence across a range of settings, including their homes, schools and communities.

The Birth to Thirty study, a research programme tracking the lives of a group of people in the South African township of Soweto, found that 99% of the cohort had been exposed to at least one type of violence. And 40% had been exposed to five or six other types of violence.

The 18th issue of the South African Child Gauge, a research report launched in November 2025, focuses on the intersections of violence against women and children. These forms of violence occur together in the same households and share the same risk factors.

However, they historically have been treated as separate issues, with services housed in different government departments.

This article offers an opportunity to shift the focus from awareness raising to action-oriented thinking that can break the cycle of violence. These reflections come from our chapter in the Child Gauge, which was co-written with Aislinn Delany, an independent social researcher.

In this article, we highlight three approaches that can guide South Africa’s efforts to prevent violence against women and children: -- starting early; -- working across sectors, with the Department of Health playing a critical role; -- transforming harmful gender norms.

Breaking the cycle of violence The first 1,000 days (from conception to 2 years old) are a critical development phase that shapes a child’s future health, learning and wellbeing.

Exposure to ongoing violence is especially damaging during the early years. Excessive physical and psychological stress or trauma, also known as toxic stress, can disrupt the development of the brain. This may result in lifelong consequences for children’s cognitive and socio-emotional development.

Studies have shown that children exposed to violence in the home are more likely to normalise violence as a method of conflict resolution. This keeps the cycle of violence going from one generation to the next.

It puts boys at higher risk of being violent to their partners as men. It makes girls more vulnerable to victimisation by intimate partners later in life.

Preventing violence against women and children should therefore begin early and continue. Early action can address the root causes and risk factors, interrupting the cycle within an individual’s lifetime and across generations.

The health sector’s role Violence against women and children is a complex and deeply rooted problem. It requires a coordinated response from a range of sectors, including health, education, justice and social services.

Within this ecosystem of support, maternal and child health services offer one of the most frequent points of contact with pregnant women, young children and their families. These routine contacts provide opportunities to identify women and children at risk and connect families with support services.

It is therefore essential to strengthen the focus on violence prevention during the first 1,000 days through the direct actions of health workers or by using health facilities as platforms for delivery.

For example, training health workers not only to screen for substance use, mental health concerns and exposure to violence, but also to provide care that recognises how violence and adversity affect health and behaviour.

Screening must also be linked to clear and reliable referral pathways to services.

The Road to Health Book (the South African child health record given to children at birth) offers another opportunity to strengthen screening and support.

Early opportunities to challenge harmful gender norms Violence is a learned behaviour, shaped by social norms. Where violence is accepted or justified as a way of resolving conflict, it becomes part of everyday life. Transforming harmful norms is therefore essential to building safer homes and communities.

Some programmes have shown positive results in shifting attitudes and behaviours and reducing violence against women and children. The Bandebereho and RealFathers studies are examples from low-resource settings in sub-Saharan Africa.

They are designed to engage men as fathers and have been shown to reduce intimate partner violence and violent discipline of children by engaging men as caregivers.

The beliefs that caregiving is only a woman’s role, and that women should endure violence to preserve family unity, are harmful. By addressing harmful beliefs, these programmes can foster shared caregiving, positive discipline and joint decision-making.

Evidence also suggests that men’s involvement during pregnancy and early childhood can strengthen family relationships and improve maternal and child well-being.

Research in Soweto, South Africa found that when fathers attended pregnancy ultrasound scans, they reported stronger emotional bonds with their partners. And they felt a greater sense of responsibility and care for their unborn child.

Similarly, another analysis found that postnatal father involvement was associated with lower rates of maternal depression.

These findings underscore the importance of designing gender transformative interventions. Practically, this may mean creating family-friendly health environments, with flexible clinic hours, and programmes that prepare men and families for nurturing and responsive care.

Conclusion Without intervention, violence against women and children is likely to increase in frequency and severity.

Early intervention is therefore crucial. Violence prevention should ideally be integrated into existing systems at scale rather than treated as additional services. In this, the health sector plays a central role, particularly during the first 1,000 days, given its routine contact with mothers, infants and caregivers.

It is equally important to transform the harmful gender norms that sustain violence and limit men’s participation in caregiving. (The Conversation) SCY SCY