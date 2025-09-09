Violence continues in Nepal: Protesters set fire to govt buildings, leaders' houses

Kathmandu, Sep 9 (PTI) Violence continued on Tuesday in several parts of Nepal even after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, which appeared to have little effect on the protesters who set fire to the Parliament, the President's Office, PM's residence, the Supreme Court, political party offices and homes of senior leaders.

Prime Minister Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests by Gen Z over corruption and a government ban on social media. The ban on social media was lifted Monday night.

A mob set a house belonging to former prime minister Jhala Nath Khanal on fire in Dallu. His wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, who was trapped inside the house, sustained serious burn injuries, according to eyewitnesses.

She was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries during treatment, news portal Khabarhub reported, citing family sources.

Khanal served as prime minister from February 2011 to August 2011.

The protesters also burnt the house of former finance minister and Nepali Congress leader Ramsaran Mahat at Kapan, Kathmandu.

The agitating groups set fire to the Supreme Court building, the main administrative complex of the government, Singhdurbar, the President's Office at Maharajgunj, and the Prime Minister's residence at Baluwatar.

Kantipur Television office in the Tinkune area of Kathmandu was also vandalised by the agitating group, which set the building on fire.

A number of police posts, including Gaushala Police Post, Lubhu Police Post and Kalimati Police Beat, were also set on fire by mobs.

The protesters also set on fire the house belonging to former prime minister and Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba at Budhanilkantha in the east of Kathmandu.

A video went viral on social media showing protesters capturing Deuba and his wife, foreign minister Arzu Rana, from their residence. The couple sustained minor injuries in the scuffle and appeared to be bleeding.

The agitators also set fire to the Hilton Hotel, a five-star property situated in Kathmandu. Deuba's son Jaybir is believed to have a major share in the hotel. They have also vandalised Ullens School in Khumaltar, Lalitpur, owned by Arzu.

The protesters also set fire to former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai's house in Tokha, Kathmandu. They shouted slogans against Bhattarai, whose family begged for mercy, My Republica newspaper reported, citing eyewitnesses.

A viral video on social media showed Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel being chased by protesters and later physically attacked by them.

Meanwhile, President Ramchandra Paudel appealed to all parties to exercise restraint and come forward for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

"I urge all sides to remain calm, prevent further harm to the nation, and come to the table for talks. In a democracy, the demands raised by citizens can be addressed through dialogue and negotiation," he said.

The chiefs of Nepal's security agencies, including the army, issued a joint appeal, urging protesters to restrain and resolve the crisis through dialogue.

"As the Prime Minister's resignation has already been accepted by the president, we call upon all to restrain and not to allow more loss to life and property in this difficult situation,” they said.

"A peaceful resolution through dialogue is the only way to restore order and stability,” the joint statement said.

Those who signed the statement included Nepal Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief Secretary of Nepal Government Ek Narayan Aryal, Home Secretary Gokarna Dawadi, Chief of Armed Police Force (APF) Raju Aryal, Inspector General of Police Chandra Kuber Khapung and Chief of National Investigation Department Hutraj Thapa.

In a separate statement, the Nepal Army urged protesters to remain calm and maintain national unity as it vowed to protect the country's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We are analysing the latest developments of the Gen Z movement," the Nepal Army said in a statement.

"Nepal Army is always committed to protecting the interests and security of Nepalese people, and keeping the latest developments in mind, we express our commitment towards protecting the life and property of the people," the statement said.

It requested "all the youths and the entire countrymen to remain calm and maintain social harmony and national unity so that the present situation doesn’t deteriorate further.” "It is the duty of all Nepalese to preserve and protect the historical, cultural, archaeological and national properties of the country in this critical situation,” the statement added.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah also urged everyone to remain calm. He also asked everyone to be ready to hold talks with the Army chief, but stressed that Parliament must be dissolved first.

Meanwhile, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chairman Rabi Lamichhane has been released from jail. "Since the administration said they could not provide security and asked the family to take responsibility, his family took charge,” a party leader was quoted as saying by My Republica.

President Paudel has accepted Prime Minister Oli's resignation but stated that the cabinet led by him will continue to run the government until a new Council of Ministers is formed.