Violence erupts in Bangladesh ahead of expected elections

New Delhi: Two persons, including a Bangladeshi policeman, were killed while over 200 individuals, including fifty security personnel, sustained injuries during violent clashes that marred rallies organized by the ruling and opposition parties on Saturday.

The unrest has significantly heightened tensions in the nation as it approaches expected elections in January 2024.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), under the leadership of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, staged a massive rally demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, paving the way for transparent elections under the supervision of a non-partisan interim government.

The opposition's primary demand remains the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the establishment of a caretaker government to oversee free and fair elections.

The demonstrations in the capital city of Dhaka took a chaotic turn as tens of thousands of BNP supporters gathered, chanting anti-government slogans, which prompted law enforcement to respond with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Reports indicate that numerous vehicles, including police vans and ambulances, were set ablaze during the protests. One police officer lost his life, and 41 others sustained injuries in clashes with the demonstrators.

Several journalists also faced violence while covering the confrontations. In anticipation of the rallies, security measures in the city had been reinforced, with thousands of people arriving to attend the event.

The opposition party claims that hundreds of its activists have been arrested, while the government, led by Hasina, has consistently rejected their demand for her resignation to enable impartial elections in January.

The economic climate in Bangladesh has been unfavourable in recent months due to various internal and external factors, exacerbating the hardships faced by the populace.

Issues such as a declining foreign exchange reserve, the depreciation of the taka against the US dollar, weaker-than-expected remittances and export earnings, high inflation rates, and low levels of investment have contributed to the country's economic woes.

The COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and now the Israel Palestine conflict coupled with inadequate policy measures, have further exacerbated economic challenges.

The situation escalated to a point where the Paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed as violence spread across downtown Dhaka.

The eruption of violence comes amid heightened tensions in the lead-up to the scheduled general elections in early January 2024.

Sheikh Hasina, in power for 15 years, is facing strong opposition from the BNP, which claims that no credible and fair polls can be held under the ruling Awami League.

However, the Awami League, aspiring to secure a fourth consecutive term, has rejected the demand, citing adherence to constitutional provisions for election oversight.

While Khaleda Zia, the ailing leader of the opposition, remains under house arrest following a corruption conviction, the BNP has intensified its protests to unseat Hasina as the country's 12th national election approaches.

On Thursday, Bangladesh's independent Election Commission expressed reservations about the "favourable environment" for the scheduled early 2024 polls but stated its commitment to proceeding with the election as planned.

In the event of a severely flawed national election process, the Election Commission's Chief Election Commissioner, Habibul Awal, asserted that suspending the election across the entire country might be the only option.

The BNP's demand for the restoration of the election-time non-partisan caretaker government system, previously in place during elections from 1991 to 2008, remains a significant point of contention.