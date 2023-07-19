Virginia Guv appoints Indian-American doctor to key admin position

Richmond (US), Jul 19 (PTI) Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has appointed Indian-American gastroenterologist, Dr Bimaljit Singh Sandhu, to a key administration position in the health sector.

Dr Bimaljit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday was sworn in as a Board member of the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority, a position in which the Indian American will play a key role in the state's health education system.

The role of the board of directors is to oversee the entire operations of the health system, the med school, nursing school, pharmacy school.

"It's a lot of responsibility. We provide direction as far as the fundraising, giving strategic direction to the different medical schools and hospitals so that we are at the cutting edge and provide the best care to the Virginians," Dr Sandhu said after the swearing-in ceremony in Richmond.

In this capacity, Dr Sandhu said he is trying to get some manufacturing industry, the medical biotech industry to help collaborate with the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System.

Hailing from Faridkot in Punjab, Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center as a gastroenterologist. PTI LKJ CK