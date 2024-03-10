Virginia State Senate passes resolution commending work of Indian American journalist

Washington, Mar 10 (PTI) Virginia State Senate has passed a resolution commending the work of an Indian American journalist T Vishnudatta Jayaraman for his “dedication to journalism and foreign policy.” The resolution was introduced on March 4 by Indian American State Senator, Suhas Subramanyam, who is also a Democratic candidate for US Congress from Virginia’s 10th Congressional district.

The Virginia State Senate unanimously passed the resolution with a voice vote on March 8.

Introducing Jayaraman in the Senate gallery, Subramanyam referred to him “as the recipient of the prestigious Ashoka Award for social change,” while commending his dedication to journalism and foreign policy.

Subramanyam said Jayaraman on January 27 “received a Distinguished Service Award ‘for advancing media coverage for the Indian diaspora and fostering US-India relations’ from the then Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Sandhu and Lieutenant Governor of Virginia and President of the Senate, Winsome Sears.

“Part of a democracy and I think probably the very first part is that the media be free. And we are so glad that you are there to help remind us of that. Hence, for all the accolades that you've received, we can congratulate you. And thank you for coming. Senators, let us give him the warm welcome of our Senate,” Sears said.

On February 28, Kannan Srinivasan, the first Indian-American immigrant elected to the Virginia House of Delegates, also presented a commendation to Jayaraman on the House Floor for having received the Distinguished Service Award.

The Ashoka Award was presented to Jayaraman by the former Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and 22nd Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, General J. J. Singh, and former India’s Minister of Home Affairs and Tourism, Subodh Kant Sahay in New Delhi on December 17, 2023.

The event was organised by The Charles Walters Council for Innovation & Research, India.

Born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Jayaraman, also known as J. T. Vishnu, previously worked with Hindustan Times, The Tribune, and The Sunday Observer in New Delhi, before moving to the US.

He also worked at the Department of Public Information at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and contributed to publications including the UN Yearbook and the UN Chronicle.

Jayaraman has an undergraduate degree from Loyola College, Chennai.

He has a Masters Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and a PhD in International Administration and the United Nations from the University of Madras. He also has a Masters degree in Diplomacy and International Relations from Seton Hall University, New Jersey. PTI LKJ AMS