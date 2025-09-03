Visit to India helped catalyse 'early signals' on reducing Russian oil imports: US lawmaker

New York/Washington, Sep 3 (PTI) An influential US lawmaker, who undertook a two-week intelligence mission to South Asia, has claimed that his visit to India helped catalyse "early signals" that New Delhi may reduce its imports of Russian oil, a step he described as "meaningful" in weakening Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, Chairman of the CIA Subcommittee on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and Member of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, was accompanied by House Intelligence Committee Member Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan on the recent mission that covered India, Nepal and Pakistan.

Fitzpatrick led senior engagements across India, Nepal, and Pakistan to advance US intelligence priorities, fortify global alliances, and assert principled American leadership in one of the world’s most strategically vital regions, a statement issued by his office said on Tuesday.

"In India, our direct engagement helped catalyse early signals that the government will reduce its imports of Russian oil — a meaningful step toward weakening Moscow's capacity for aggression and aligning our partners with the cause of freedom,” Fitzpatrick, who oversees all global operations of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), said.

The US has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, among the highest in the world, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil. Terming the tariffs as “unjustified and unreasonable”, India has said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

Ahead of his departure on the two-week intelligence mission to South Asia, Houlahan said the trip to India and Pakistan comes at a particularly important moment not only in the US’ relationship with the region, but also as both countries are currently experiencing devastating flooding and “working to maintain their ceasefire agreement from earlier this year”.

She was referring to the understanding reached between the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours, following their four-day conflict in May.

During his stay in New Delhi, Fitzpatrick met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for high-level strategic dialogues and conducted a comprehensive oversight of US Embassy operations.

"Following these engagements and sustained US pressure, Indian refiners are signalling plans to reduce imports of Russian oil — a consequential shift that directly undermines Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine," the statement claimed.

This development, it said, "underscores the impact of principled American leadership and high-level diplomatic engagement".

Fitzpatrick also visited the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. He said the visit to the spiritual and cultural institution gave this mission its “deepest meaning”. He also conducted briefings with senior diplomatic officials and met with Marine Security Guards protecting US personnel.

In Kathmandu, Fitzpatrick held meetings with US embassy officials to strengthen operational oversight and deepen bilateral cooperation.

In Islamabad, he held discussions with US embassy officials and senior American government personnel, as well as representatives from partner nations, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ukraine, on "counterterrorism coordination", "intelligence transparency", and "long-term security cooperation", the statement said.

“At a time of rising global instability and intensifying geopolitical competition, the delegation’s work delivered measurable outcomes for American national security and global leadership,” it said.

Fitzpatrick said the mission to South Asia “advanced critical US priorities: cutting off Russia’s war financing, strengthening intelligence partnerships, and grounding our leadership in the values we represent at home”.

A former FBI Special Agent and federal prosecutor, Fitzpatrick served for 14 years in national security, counterterrorism, and counterintelligence roles.

He was deployed alongside US Special Forces during Operation Iraqi Freedom and later directed the FBI’s Campaign Finance and Election Crimes Enforcement Programme. He is considered one of the US Congress' foremost voices on national intelligence, foreign policy, and bipartisan security leadership. PTI YAS SCY SCY