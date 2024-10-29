Visually impaired siblings start 'Dine in the Dark' in Karachi to raise awareness

Karachi, Oct 29 (PTI) Losing their eyesight did not deter Ali Khan Tareen and his sister Fizza Hussain, instead, they turned it into an opportunity to raise awareness about the challenges faced by disabled people, particularly the visually impaired, in a unique way.

The brother and sister, through their company named 'Khaas Foods,' arrange weekly events here in the financial capital of Pakistan with the aim to allow normal people to 'Dine in the Dark' and experience how the visually impaired and people with disabilities go through their lives.

“We arrange dinners and food functions and the customers who sign on for this 'Dine in the Dark' experience have to wear blindfolds and go through the exact same drill a visually impaired person does when eating at home or outside,” Tareen, 42, said.

“We allow people to relive how these disabled and visually impaired people live life with the help of their other senses,” he said.

The weekly events are organised in corporates' reception halls. They are sponsored by collaborating with those respective companies and the customers are not charged.

Tareen lost his eyesight at the age of 10 when he was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic disorder that gradually narrowed his vision.

Some years later, Fizza, 34, too was diagnosed with the same genetic disorder at the age of 18.

But she went on to become a chef and now their 'Dining in the Dark' events have become the talk of the town as they are made even more unique by employing chefs with visual impairments to prepare the meals.

Qatrina Hossain, a writer who took part in the experience, shared her experience.

“If nothing else, the experience just humbled me that we normal people who are blessed with no disabilities need not complain about anything and be thankful for everything we have,” she said.

Another customer, Majeed Ali recounted the experience of 'Dining in the Dark' blindfolded.

“I realised how my other senses took over and I had more awareness about my surroundings, what people were saying and all that. But it also made me appreciate how brave these visually impaired or other disabled people are,” he said.

Tareen said they are linking up with corporate companies and other organisations to organise these dinners so that more and more disabled people can get employment opportunities in different sectors.

“When senior officials of the corporate sector experience first hand how visually impaired people live their life, they accept that despite challenges they are capable of doing anything,” he added.

The brother and sister duo has often been asked to think about having their own restaurant with their brand name but for the moment they remain focussed on raising awareness in the corporate sector and among people about visually impaired people having the right to live normal lives. PTI CORR NPK NPK