Vivek Ramaswamy's prediction on Joe Biden's re-election bid comes true

Washington, Jul 22 (PTI) Indian-American businessman-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy had predicted some eight months ago that incumbent President Joe Biden would not be the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party.

Biden announced on Sunday that he decided to give up running for re-election as president of the United States and endorsed his deputy Harris to be the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party.

“Best way to predict the future: just follow the incentives. It’s shocking how precisely right you can be, right down to the exact timing,” Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old Republican, said in a social media post along with the video interview with Fox News last November, soon after Biden announced his decision.

“Yeah, all his predictions have come true,” Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk said in response. “Wish it weren’t so,” Ramaswamy responded.

In his interview with Fox News, Ramaswamy had said: “I think that the reality is the managerial class around Biden has lost their use for him. This has been obvious to me since last year to play out the incentives. He is not the strongest candidate they can put up. And these people, they have stopped at nothing to keep Donald J Trump out of office,” he said.

The Indian-American, who then was the Republican presidential candidate in the primaries along with former president Donald Trump, said that two candidates – Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama – were possibly to be picked by the Democrats.

“Let’s give credit where credit is due. For almost a year one man has been saying “Biden won’t be the Democratic nominee” and predicting a last-minute blindside. People called him crazy,” Tristane Tate, a social media influencer, said, applauding Ramaswamy for his prediction coming true. Ramaswamy had made a similar prediction during one of the Republican presidential debates.

"'I remember corporate media reporters sneering and laughing when Vivek Ramaswamy made this point in the debate. They're not laughing now!" Raheem Kassam, a journalist, said on X.