Houston, Nov 16 (PTI) A 32-year-old Japanese woman has drawn global attention after holding a symbolic wedding ceremony with an artificial-intelligence partner she created using ChatGPT, according to a media report.

The woman, identified as Kano, said she married her AI-generated companion, whom she named Lune Klaus, during a private ceremony earlier this summer in the western Japanese city of Okayama, RSK Sanyo Broadcasting reported.

The intimate event included vows, a ring exchange, and traditional elements, although the marriage carries no legal status.

Kano, an office worker, told RSK Sanyo that the relationship began as a form of emotional support during a period of loneliness.

“In a world where love often feels rushed and fragile, Lune gave me something human relationships rarely do — a sense of being seen without judgment. He may live in my phone, but the comfort he brings is very real,” she said.

She described Lune as a constant presence within her smartphone, developed over months of interaction.

“I didn’t marry a machine — I married the warmth he brings into my life,” Kano added.

Technology commentators cited in Japanese media said cases of people forming deep bonds with AI companions have risen as conversational systems become more personalised.

The phenomenon mirrors broader social changes in Japan, where long working hours, shrinking social circles, and declining marriage rates have affected traditional relationships.

Psychologists told local outlets that while AI cannot replace human intimacy, digital companionship may provide reassurance and emotional relief for those struggling with isolation.

Kano’s story has since attracted widespread attention on Japanese social platforms, sparking discussion about the evolving nature of love and companionship in the digital age.

Despite the unconventional nature of the union, she said the symbolic marriage has brought her emotional stability and peace. PTI SHK GSP GSP