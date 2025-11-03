'Wall of Unity' honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel unveiled at Indian Consulate in Seattle

New York/Seattle, Nov 3 (PTI) The Consulate General of India in Seattle unveiled a special wall installation at its new Chancery premises honouring the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

National Unity Day is celebrated in India on October 31, marking Patel’s birth anniversary.

The installation, measuring 30 feet by 14 feet, features a scenic pictorial view of the 182-metre-tall ‘Statue of Unity’, the world’s tallest statue that honours Patel, set against the backdrop of the Narmada River Valley in Kevadia, Gujarat. “In addition to sending a strong message of India’s strength of unity in diversity, the ‘Wall of Unity’ installation is also expected to promote India’s tourism potential, especially in Kevadia, Gujarat, amongst travellers from US Pacific Northwest,” the Consulate said in a statement.

As part of the unveiling ceremony, the ‘Wall of Unity’ was opened on Friday for public viewing.

Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta also administered the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge’ to all officials attending the unveiling ceremony.

The special installation is located inside the visitors/public dealing area at the new Chancery premises. It is placed next to an exhibit that showcases ‘One District One Product (ODOP)’ products from all 28 states of India, welcoming visitors to the Consulate, with a wholesome experience of India’s tourism and cultural diversity, the statement said.

The recently opened Consulate’s multipurpose hall facility draws a monthly footfall of nearly 200 visitors, including local dignitaries, community organisations, business leaders, consular applicants, and members of the Indian-American community. PTI YAS GRS GRS GRS